OTT apps may have to take licence, share revenues with govt
NEW DELHI : Social media apps such as WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram may require licences to operate in India, with the government proposing to broaden the definition of telecommunication services to include over-the-top (OTT) communication services, internet-based communication services and broadcasting services in the draft telecom bill.