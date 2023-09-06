OTT backers criticise proposed selective banning of apps in submissions to TRAI2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Industry bodies have said that OTT apps were already regulated under the IT Act 2000 which will be replaced by the upcoming Digital India Act, hence the ongoing consultations should form part of DIA
New Delhi: Industry bodies, civil society organizations and consumer groups have raised concerns to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India over regulation of OTT apps, specifically on the selective banning of OTT apps, as has been proposed by the regulator in its ongoing consultation.