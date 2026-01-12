Who clicked, who watched — OTTs eye real engagement metrics
India's video streaming platforms lack a uniform metric for ‘completion’ of a show, with definitions ranging from 20% to 70%. This disparity affects content strategy and recommendations, as many viewers often do not finish shows, posing challenges for future content investment.
On a video platform, every click may seem like a view. But not every view means that the content was really ‘watched’. Even as they invest widely in original and acquired content, video streaming platforms in India are operating with disparate measurement models when it comes to whether a viewer is considered as having ‘completed’ a show or movie that they may have started watching.