The OTT paradox: More shows than ever, but fewer real hits

The attention economy

“When OTT platforms started in India, people believed every show would get a fair chance…But the reality turned out to be different. Today, a few big shows hog most of the audience, just like big films do at the box office. Once you go beyond the top three or four titles, viewership drops sharply. Many shows are watched by far fewer people, even if they are well made,” said Pratap Jain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), ChanaJor, an OTT platform.