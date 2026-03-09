NEW DELHI: The Indian video streaming industry is increasingly polarized. Only three of the top 50 originals released in 2025 crossed 25 million viewers, according to media consulting firm Ormax, while more than half drew fewer than 15 million.
The OTT paradox: More shows than ever, but fewer real hits
SummaryData from Ormax shows a handful of Indian OTT originals dominate viewership while most titles struggle for attention, highlighting growing audience polarization on streaming platforms.
