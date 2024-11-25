Smaller OTT platforms cash in on regional movie acquisitions as bigger players go slow build on originals
SummaryRegional language streaming platforms are seizing opportunities as foreign OTT players slow down on acquiring smaller films. Platforms like Chaupal and hoichoi are focusing on local content, resulting in increased subscriptions and partnerships with creators.
Regional-language video streaming platforms have tried to take advantage of bigger foreign players going slow on movie acquisitions and production of original content over the past few months. As Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema waited for the merger of the media units of their parent companies to go through, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video began to focus only on the acquisition of big star films and approved fewer big-ticket shows.