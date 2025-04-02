New Delhi: Films released in theatres that then make their way to streaming services are sometimes seeing cuts and modifications, much to the chagrin of the makers who considered these as democratic media allowing free expression.

Director Shekhar Kapur recently posted on X that a censored version of his 1994 film Bandit Queen is playing on Prime Video that neither he nor the producers were aware of. However, industry experts point out that many of these movies are sold to OTT platforms by third-party distributors who have anyway edited the film after acquiring their rights from producers.

Meanwhile, streaming services that often incorporate clauses allowing edits when acquiring content increasingly want to play safe since web shows and movies started inviting government scrutiny, leading to the tightening of restrictions for OTT.

“Prime Video has not made any edits to the version of the film Bandit Queen currently streaming on the service. The version available on Prime Video is the version provided by the film’s distributor, NH Studioz," a Prime Video spokesperson said in response to Mint’s queries.

The person added that the company wants to make Prime Video a place where customers can find and discover high-quality and compelling content while offering creators an empowering environment to tell their stories. “We are and continue to remain customer-centric, with a responsibility towards customer preferences and respect for various legal, regulatory and cultural sensitivities," the person said.

Ajayvir Singh, content head, Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content, said each OTT platform follows its content policy when selecting films. If a movie aligns with the platform’s guidelines, it is included; otherwise, it is not.

Avoiding provocative content

“Regional platforms like Chaupal, for example, tend to avoid provocative content, ensuring their library aligns with audience preferences and brand values," Singh said. If a third party holds the distribution rights (and not the original producer), certain portions of the film may be censored or removed due to licensing restrictions. In such cases, the parties concerned are informed beforehand, Singh added.

To be sure, film producers and legal experts point out that technically, streaming platforms have the right to modify content that they acquire, and clauses clarify this when agreements are signed with studios and makers. However, on ethical grounds, it is best to take the director and producer into confidence when making changes or editing scenes.

Deleise Ross, senior vice president, Mudramax, said several concerns and fears are associated with provocative content, the foremost being the potential to hurt religious sentiments. Faith and the sentiments surrounding it are highly sensitive, and even a small misrepresentation can ignite significant backlash. If such backlash occurs, advertisers and sponsors may also become entangled in the issue. OTT platforms must anticipate these risks to avoid bans and not offend their audience's emotions, Ross pointed out.

“OTT platforms sometimes modify films even after their theatrical release with a censor certificate. Since they cater to a global audience, they follow content guidelines based on their terms, regional laws, and cultural sensitivities. As digital distributors, they have the right to edit or censor content, including cutting scenes or making changes to meet regional and age-related requirements," producer Anand Pandit emphasized. He added that filmmakers should also clearly understand their target audience when creating films for theatrical release.

OTT platforms cover all the bases

“Major multiplexes in India and abroad enforce strict entry regulations based on certification, such as ‘U’ for unrestricted viewing and ‘UA’ for audiences above 12. Filmmakers and producers should consider these classifications while shaping the content to avoid later edits by the censor board or OTT platforms," Pandit said.

Streaming and entertainment industry experts say Indian OTT platforms have several concerns and fears regarding provocative content, primarily due to the country's diverse population, complex social dynamics, and stringent content regulations. “The primary concerns with provocative content include compliance with legal frameworks, cultural sensitivities, and potential regulatory scrutiny. Platforms must balance creative freedom with audience expectations and societal norms. In India, regulatory authorities have emphasized the need for responsible content creation while avoiding obscenity," said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAONXT, a platform specialising in Odia content.

Sujata Dwibedy, CEO, Dentsu X India, agreed OTT platforms face growing scrutiny over provocative content, often sparking public outcry and calls for censorship or bans. While no dedicated regulatory body oversees the OTT space yet, the government has been considering stricter regulations. Given the rapid growth of OTT in India—now one of the world's largest streaming markets—various governing bodies are exploring control measures.

These platforms are careful about government intervention, censorship, or even bans on their content, which can impact their business and reputation, said Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group. Provocative content can also spark social unrest, protests, or boycotts, which can harm the platform's brand and business.

“Furthermore, OTT platforms may also face legal challenges, lawsuits, or criminal complaints related to provocative content, which can be time-consuming and costly. Also, provocative content can damage the platform's reputation and brand, leading to a loss of subscribers, advertisers, and revenue," he added.