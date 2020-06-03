Video streaming companies in India have been innovating over the more than two-month lockdown to continue the content pipeline for the expanded audience universe as people stay indoors.

American companies such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have the advantage of tapping into their global libraries, while local platforms have acquired content, shot shows remotely, and finished post-production on projects that have already been shot.

Zee5, the OTT platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, launched during the lockdown 11 original shows and movies that were shot before the curbs were imposed. It is also ready with offerings such as Bhalla Calling Bhalla, Never Kiss Your Best Friend (Lockdown Special), and Kaalchakra shot entirely in the homes of the actors.

Eros Now, another OTT platform owned by s owned by the movie studio Eros International Plc., acquired A Viral Wedding, an eight-episode mini-series front-led by actor Shreya Dhanwanthary, shot by the actors themselves on their phones and GoPro cameras. It also came out with a quarantine edition of its old original, Metro Park.

Flipkart Video introduced two originals during the lockdown, Entertainer No 1, a stay-at -home entertainment reality show, hosted by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan with an advertising campaign shot by him at home, and Kya Bolti Public, an interactive poll-based game show hosted by Maniesh Paul, an actor and television show host.

Lionsgate Play partnered with Facebook to stream new Hollywood titles on the social network every week.

“OTT platforms already have a bank of content that was created prior to the lockdown, ensuring that we are able to offer fresh content to users. Our strategy of planning in advance has helped us ensure that our content pipeline for the year is ready," said Siddhartha Roy, chief operating officer, Hungama Digital Media.

