OTT firms rationalize costs, chase profits in tough market
Platforms have eliminated mega outdoor advertising initiatives and cut down on multiple appearances by the lead cast, instead focusing on digital and influencer marketing.
New Delhi: Video-streaming platforms have reduced marketing budgets by up to 40% over the past year, and rationalized content costs, as they shift their focus to profitability in a cut-throat market where producers are vying to grab a fickle audience’s attention, industry experts said.