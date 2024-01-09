OTT in India: Between a rock and a hard place

New Delhi: The head of a leading content studio has found herself in an awkward position more than once when out in public recently. It has become commonplace for aspiring writers and directors to walk up to the industry veteran and ask why the doors of major streaming platforms, which she works closely with, have suddenly shut for most newcomers with a pitch. “I have no idea how to tell them it’s a terrible time to be new in the (over-the-top, or OTT) industry. These platforms, which were meant to democratize opportunities for all those who came without lineage or backing, have seen massive cuts in budgets," said the producer who didn’t want to be identified.