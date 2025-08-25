OTT India: Audiences tune out Hindi dominance, binge on rooted regional tales
Lata Jha 3 min read 25 Aug 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Summary
Regional language content now makes up over 50% of OTT viewership, driven by strong storytelling, cultural connect, and growing acceptance among younger audiences moving beyond Hindi dominance.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s OTT audiences are no longer bingeing just in Hindi. Regional originals—from Tamil thrillers to Malayalam crime sagas—are steadily climbing the charts, drawing millions of viewers.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story