OTT, online news under I&B

The government has brought digital content, including films and web shows on video streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video, as well as news and current affairs on online platforms, under the ambit of the broadcasting ministry, a move that media experts worry could have far-reaching effects on creative expression.

This is a departure from the light-touch regulatory approach for video-streaming platforms that was espoused by senior government officials until earlier this year. In fact, information and broadcasting (I&B) secretary Amit Khare said in November last year that the government is looking at a system of self-regulation for the industry. An I&B spokesperson said on Wednesday that the move was aimed at creating a level-playing field since all other media are regulated. For instance, while television networks follow the programming and advertising code prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, films are governed by the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

“Today print media, news, GECs (general entertainment channels) and theatrical films are all governed and regulated in some way. There was a gap where online news and content were not yet regulated. Several cases have been filed before various courts, seeking regulation of the same and this (kind of regulation) was coming," said Chandrima Mitra, partner at DSK Legal.

Mitra said the notification comes after the Supreme Court sought the Centre’s response on a public interest litigation to regulate over-the-top (OTT) platforms this October.

After several nudges from the government, 15 such platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, ZEE5, Arre, Discovery+, Eros Now, Flickstree, Hoichoi, Hungama, MX Player, Shemaroo, Voot and Jio Cinema had come together under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (Iamai) in September to sign a code of self-regulation, formulating a framework for age classification, appropriate content description and access control. The I&B ministry, however, rejected the code and asked Iamai to look at other mechanisms that allow for an independent monitoring organization like the Digital Curated Content Complaints Council along with an enumeration of prohibited content.

To be sure, India is not the only country to regulate digital media. All electronic communication in the US is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission, an independent agency of the government that regulates communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable. However, the US, in line with the free speech principle expressed in the First Amendment of the Constitution, has minimal content regulation.

China, Singapore and South Korea, meanwhile, have Internet-specific censorship laws.

Media and entertainment industry experts, however, said the new notification is a clear case of regulating a segment that refuses to toe the line. A senior journalist also pointed out on condition of anonymity that it will be challenging to implement these regulations given that the entry barriers for digital platforms are low since they don’t require the kind of (uplinking or downlinking) licences broadcast networks need, or to check entities not registered in India “unless, like China, they want to openly censor all kinds of content".

“Censorship and controls smack of colonial elitism where the ruling power doesn’t trust the public because they know what is good for us and we don’t," said journalist Madhu Trehan, also co-founder of digital news website Newslaundry.

While popular web series such as Mirzapur and Sacred Games had drawn flak for explicit content, creators say the distinct charm of web titles lies in their ability to be real, rustic and unapologetic. India’s theatrical business has long bowed to diktats of the censor board, while the Indian Broadcasting Foundation and the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council have regulated TV content.

“The platforms were already self-censoring post shows like Leila that got tremendous backlash from the right-wing. It is about any content that counters government ideology or policy. So, while it will look like nothing’s changed, it will severely affect any discourse that could have been started via films or shows about the state of the nation or people," said a filmmaker working on a slate of web shows, who did not want to be named.

“We look forward to working with the ministry to implement our industry’s self-regulation efforts. As responsible content creators, we want to ensure this Act not only takes cognizance of the nature of the content being released but also ensures we safeguard creativity," said Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player.

