OTT, online news under I&B

This is a departure from the light-touch regulatory approach for video-streaming platforms that was espoused by senior government officials until earlier this year. In fact, information and broadcasting (I&B) secretary Amit Khare said in November last year that the government is looking at a system of self-regulation for the industry. An I&B spokesperson said on Wednesday that the move was aimed at creating a level-playing field since all other media are regulated. For instance, while television networks follow the programming and advertising code prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, films are governed by the Cinematograph Act, 1952.