Industry
Why OTT original films are no match for long-running web series
SummaryAccording to Ormax, the most-watched Hindi language original movie on OTT in 2024, Do Patti, garnered a viewership of 15.1 million, half that by the most-watched Hindi web show Mirzapur. Experts say that the established franchise value and multi-episode storytelling of a series benefit new seasons.
NEW DELHI : Feature films released directly on streaming platforms are struggling to compete with long-format web series that run into multiple seasons and episodes, keeping audiences engaged with an ongoing storyline.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more