Why OTT original films are no match for long-running web series

NEW DELHI : Feature films released directly on streaming platforms are struggling to compete with long-format web series that run into multiple seasons and episodes, keeping audiences engaged with an ongoing storyline.

According to a report by media consulting firm Ormax, the most-watched Hindi language original movie on OTT in 2024, Do Patti, garnered a viewership of 15.1 million, half that by the most-watched Hindi web show Mirzapur. Entertainment industry experts say that the established franchise value and multi-episode storytelling of a series benefit new seasons in terms of instant eyeballs.

Challenges of direct-to-OTT films

By contrast, films that stream straight away on OTT platforms often have to battle the perception that they are not good enough for theatres. Add to that the fact that the buzz around a two- to three-hour feature dies down sooner.

The trend of direct-to-digital films took off during the pandemic when movie theatres were shut. However, with cinemas now operating as usual, filmmakers prefer taking movies to the big screen first, and those that stream on OTT directly are seen as exceptions that could not find theatrical space. This, in turn, often means the buzz around them is muted.

“OTT original films have seen viewership challenges, and this is not surprising. Series formats inherently have higher repeat engagement, social buzz, and a longer shelf life, as they offer an ongoing storyline that keeps bringing audiences back," said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAONXT, a platform specialising in Odia content.

Unlike long-format series that generate conversations, films have a shorter window to create an impact. Audiences today binge-watch series and engage in multi-episode storytelling. Films, being a one-time, standalone content, don’t drive the same habitual engagement as shows do, Das added.

Engagement, advertising, and monetization hurdles

OTT original films often struggle to rival the viewership of long-format shows because binge-watching thrives on episodic storytelling, Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO of digital agency SoCheers said. Shows create anticipation, character attachment, and week-long, or season-long discussions. A film, no matter how good, is a one-time watch. From an advertiser’s perspective, it’s also about longevity. A hit series gives brands multiple touchpoints—pre-launch buzz, mid-season chatter, and finale hype.

A film, on the other hand, drops, trends for a weekend, and mostly fades. Brands investing in product placements or sponsorships in original films must fight a shorter shelf life and a more unpredictable engagement curve. “If content was a buffet, original films are like a fancy starter, but shows are the main course—satisfying and stretched out over multiple meals. While long-format shows provide sustained engagement and unscripted content fuels real-time conversations, films allow for targeted impact," Gupta pointed out.

Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, pointed to other factors such as content saturation and language barriers that hold OTT original films back. “With numerous OTT platforms and a vast content library, audiences are spoilt for choice. While regional content is on the rise, language limitations can restrict viewership. For instance, a film in a specific regional language might not appeal to audiences who prefer content in other languages," Agrawal pointed out.

Why OTT platforms still back original films

To be sure, though, while deeper character development and more intricate storytelling that series offer can lead to higher viewer engagement and retention, original films continue to remain a focus for some OTT platforms.

Charu Malhotra, co-founder and managing director, Primus Partners, a management consultancy firm, said that OTT platforms are investing heavily in original films, not only to attract, but to retain subscribers. The success of these films varies and platforms are continually assessing their content strategies to find the right balance between original films and other content formats.

“Original films hold a unique and powerful space in the OTT landscape. While long-format shows offer sustained engagement over multiple episodes, original films provide a compelling, high-impact storytelling experience within a single sitting. They offer an avenue for filmmakers to tell unique, and diverse stories that might not always fit the traditional theatrical model for various reasons," a ZEE5 spokesperson said.

Shows allow for extended character development, whereas original films deliver concentrated, immersive narratives that resonate instantly with viewers, making them perfect for audiences who seek compelling narratives without long-term commitment, the spokesperson added, pointing to the success of original films like Despatch, Tarla, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and Haddi on ZEE5.