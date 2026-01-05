Even as video streaming platforms invest in local content to expand in India’s OTT (over-the-top) market, a quiet and damaging threat is steadily eroding their business—digital piracy.
When the streams leak: Piracy’s quiet drain on OTT revenues
SummaryAt a time when ad revenues are soft and subscription growth has slowed, piracy has grown into a parallel ecosystem, eating into legitimate earnings
Even as video streaming platforms invest in local content to expand in India’s OTT (over-the-top) market, a quiet and damaging threat is steadily eroding their business—digital piracy.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More