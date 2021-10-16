NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket tournament, over the top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar has said it will exclusively screen all the warm-up matches.

The warm-up matches of the top eight teams along with the main event matches will begin airing from 17 October. These warm-up matches, the company said, will be a ‘battle before the battle’ and a precursor to the tournament ahead of the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

The warm-up fixtures will be played over two days, and team India's warm-up games against England and Australia will take place on 18 October and 20 October and will be shown on both the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports Network.

"ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the pinnacle of international T20 cricket and in an industry first we will exclusively stream all the warm-up matches. Disney+ Hotstar will strengthen itself as the preferred digital destination for all sporting action, offering newer engagement opportunities to fulfill the growing appetite of sports fanatics in India," said Sunil Rayan, president and head, Disney+ Hotstar India.

Post the warm-up matches, India will begin its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in a Super12 Group 2 stage clash on 24 October.

Disney+ Hotstar is the video streaming service owned by The Walt Disney Company.

India’s over-the-top (OTT) streaming industry, including video and audio, has the potential to touch $15 billion over the next nine years, said a report by independent transaction advisory firm RBSA Advisor.

