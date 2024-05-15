OTT platforms serve shows heavy on political messaging to exploit poll fervour
Industry experts say that most of the shows are targeted at the hardcore endorsers of existing majoritarian sentiments, and illustrate how media, including films and other entertainment avenues, is exploited by political parties for electoral gains.
Video-streaming platforms are launching shows heavy on political messaging, with a few releasing them in the midst of the ongoing Lok Sabha campaign to cash in on the poll fervour.