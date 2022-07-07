OTT platforms bet on the fame game of Bollywood A-listers

“Star-studded content is a sure draw, the challenge is if it can sustain consumer’s interest. OTT is a level playing field, a consumer has the option to pause and play or decide otherwise depending on the content that has been dished out. Viewers might get tempted (by star presence) but may not stay committed for the full duration (of the film), making it important to understand the return on investment that star power will bring," said Deepak Kumar, India head, The Story Lab, Dentsu’s branded content division.