OTT platforms bolster kids' content with original IPs

Their content is available on digital platforms such as CBeebies website and social media sites such as YouTube and Facebook. Content on CBeebies YouTube channel is in the form of short clips and songs from titles. “This allows kids to get to know our shows and they can come to the linear channel for the complete episodes. Having a complementary digital and linear media approach will help us gather the widest reach possible for our content and channel," Hardman added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}