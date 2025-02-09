Reels and other short and slick content on smartphones are fast emerging as a formidable challenger to streaming platforms as they compete for a larger slice of the attention economy.

With viewers increasingly given to scrolling on smartphones even while they watch OTT content, creators and platforms concede they are battling a stiff competition from smaller, second screens that distract and engage users away from the long-format content that they were watching. As a result, shows and films need to hook the viewer within the first few minutes, and also veer towards light programming that can be followed while scrolling. No wonder then that dark mysteries and dystopian tales are gradually getting junked, giving way to more slice-of-life dramas or instantly relatable, compelling tales.

“We’ve observed a growing trend of audiences engaging with second screens, scrolling through Reels or short-form content on mobile devices, while consuming OTT content. This phenomenon reflects the shifting attention spans of viewers and their preference for multi-tasking," said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAO NXT, an Odia language platform.

To adapt, the platform has focused on creating content that hooks the audience within the first few minutes, ensuring they remain engaged. “We also prioritize immersive storytelling with compelling visuals and concise narratives, as these are more likely to keep viewers invested, even in a multi-screen environment," Das added.

Shift in content preferences

Content creators have to constantly keep the Reels generation in mind and account for the fact that attention and patience levels are down, director and producer Siddharth P. Malhotra said. “Nobody has time for slow-burn kind of shows anymore. Episodes have to be kept tight, and appear binge-worthy right from the start. A viewer who finishes the first episode is more likely to try the second one, and then complete the season," Malhotra explained.

This trend is more pronounced among younger viewers who toggle between streaming platforms and social media apps like Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp, Neena Dasgupta - founder and CEO, The Salt Inc, an independent content and design agency, said. “This behavioural insight has been crucial in shaping content strategies. It’s no longer just about telling a compelling story but about telling it in a way that connects even in a distracted environment. Key moments—be it a suspenseful twist, a punchline, or a powerful visual are crafted to cut through the noise and draw the viewer back to the screen," Dasgupta said.

Leveraging local talent, authentic locations, and culturally-resonant themes—something regional hits have mastered, is one way to achieve this. It not only keeps budgets in check but also makes the content feel more personal and relevant to viewers, Dasgupta said. Shorter episode lengths are another smart way to align with shrinking attention spans, offering engaging experiences that fit seamlessly into busy schedules.

Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India, said that over 75% of Indian digital consumers engage in second screen viewing, driven by the increasing affordability of smartphones and better internet penetration.

“The average Indian household now owns two to three connected devices, enabling more simultaneous second-screen usage. Second-screen viewing is a very common phenomenon globally. Consuming content on the mobile phone while watching television and switching from OTT to any other social media content where notifications are enabled by the users is also common. Highly engaging content, of course, has lower chances of switching. As platforms start to monitor viewership trends on a more real-time basis, they could enhance audience engagement through second-screen innovations to reduce switching," Mantha added.

To be sure, audiences increasingly scrolling through their phones and consuming short-form content, while simultaneously watching longer-form content on OTTs, signify a shift towards a more fragmented viewing experience where people readily switch between different content formats based on their immediate needs and attention span.

Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said the rise of short-form content is largely attributed to shorter attention spans, particularly among younger generations, who prefer quick, bite-sized entertainment readily available on their phones.

According to Samar Khan, CEO of Juggernaut Productions, the content-creation hub owned by IN10 Media Network, it is a challenge to engage audiences who are often distracted by second screens. While immersive storytelling is still crucial for long-form, first-screen content, the landscape for short-form content is still evolving. Though it’s too early to make definitive predictions about the future of short-form content in India, genres like high-impact dramas and young adult love stories show potential to resonate with audiences, he added.

“We’ve been monitoring viewers who use a second screen while watching OTT content—this trend has been growing for quite some time. In response, we produce short-form content across multiple platforms and formats, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, story elements not seen in the episodes, chat show segments, podcasts, and debate battles. Our goal is to offer a more immersive experience for those who want to delve deeper into the show’s world," said Sai Abishek, head of factual and lifestyle cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery.

