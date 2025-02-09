Industry
OTT platforms struggle to keep viewers engaged as mobile scrolling emerges as a big distraction
SummaryWith over 75% of Indian digital consumers engaging in second-screen viewing, content creators are adjusting strategies to retain audience attention. This includes producing bite-sized content and ensuring shows are captivating from the start to compete with distractions from mobile devices.
Reels and other short and slick content on smartphones are fast emerging as a formidable challenger to streaming platforms as they compete for a larger slice of the attention economy.
