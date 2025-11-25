India’s OTT platforms are drowning users in content. Discovery tools haven’t kept up
Summary
India's OTT market is overwhelmed with content, causing viewers to spend over 16 minutes browsing instead of watching. Experts suggest better AI tools and language-based features are needed for improved discoverability to enhance viewer satisfaction and subscription retention.
India’s booming OTT universe—with nearly 60 platforms and thousands of titles—is beginning to overwhelm its users.
