Streaming platforms stare at flatlining subscription growth2 min read 31 May 2023, 11:19 PM IST
In most cases, over-the-top (OTT) platforms have saturated their audience base in metros. However, price drops are not expected, as ARPUs (average revenue per user) already remain low, though content spends will remain under control.
NEW DELHI : The explosive growth of lockdown days is becoming a distant memory for streaming platforms. The number of subscription households may stay flat at 45 million in 2023, and paid subscriptions increase marginally from 99 million to 101 million, professional services network EY said in a report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×