Video streaming platforms are crafting interactive experiences that build on their inherent advantage over traditional television: the same screen that delivers content can also serve as an interface for audience participation. Voting in reality shows was an early version of this, with audiences typically asked to make a single decision at a particular point in the format. Now, participation is becoming more immersive, continuous and consequential.
Video streaming platforms are crafting interactive experiences that build on their inherent advantage over traditional television: the same screen that delivers content can also serve as an interface for audience participation. Voting in reality shows was an early version of this, with audiences typically asked to make a single decision at a particular point in the format. Now, participation is becoming more immersive, continuous and consequential.
Platforms can build polls, predictions, quizzes, live reactions, fantasy-style mechanics, rewards, leaderboards and second-screen experiences around their content. In a show such as Rise and Fall, an MX Original on Prime Video, for instance, audiences are not simply asked whom they like; their collective behaviour determines how contestants' starting values affect the state of the game.
Interactive formats can extend the life of an intellectual property (IP) beyond its runtime, but there is also an interesting commercial dimension. These experiences create advertising inventory that did not really exist in traditional television. A brand no longer has to sponsor just an ad break. It can sponsor a prediction, challenge, reward, leaderboard or another interactive mechanism.
Playing along
“For us, the starting point is what the interaction adds to the show. It should give viewers a reason to participate and be easy to use,” a SonyLIV spokesperson said. For example, Kaun Banega Crorepati's Play Along lets viewers answer questions in real time as the game unfolds on screen, with an opportunity to win. The company is extending this across formats, with the interaction tailored to each show. Shark Tank India's ‘Be A Home Shark’ allows viewers to predict the investment, equity and valuation a Shark may offer on a pitch. Wheel of Fortune brings the game to the second screen through ‘Spin Along’, while Kon Honaar Crorepati offers viewers its own Play Along experience.
Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder of TheSmallBigIdea, said some clear patterns are emerging in interactive experiences. Newer formats, however, are moving beyond elimination- or task-focused transactions towards financial and emotional investment, allowing audiences to become not just viewers but also, in some ways, co-creators of the story. For platforms, that means better retention, more word-of-mouth and first-party data that a view count alone can never provide.
OTT platforms are moving beyond the old question of who stays and who goes, agreed Dinakar Menon, managing partner and business head at BigTrunk Communications. The more interesting experiments allow audiences to influence what happens within a format. Viewers could collectively decide which contestant gets an advantage, choose a challenge, unlock a hidden clip or vote on which storyline gets extended.
For instance, the company's campaign for Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 created an always-on social ecosystem around the show. Through interactive polls, fan awards, contestant collaborations, clickable reel grids, memes and real-time content, audiences were encouraged to take sides, share opinions and participate in the conversation beyond simply watching the episodes.
“It should be seen more as an investment than additional spending. You do it for the viewership, and what better than getting viewership from people who genuinely feel connected to the show? Of course, voting involves costs, running ads, and so on but it also gives you relatability, and that’s what matters to the makers,” actor and content creator Manu Bisht said.
The regional advantage
For regional platforms, there could be an even bigger opportunity because the starting point is often a closer understanding of the audience. Arpit Mankar, head of non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment, said regional creators understand their audiences' language and culture closely. This can help them identify what kind of participation feels natural rather than forced.
“To actually reach out to the customer, you have to move out of the TV screen and get to them in person, which is why a lot of our marketing activities have focused on grassroots engagement by going to the tier-II, III, IV towns, depending on the movie or web series that we are streaming,” said Sandeep Bansal, director, Chaupal.
The technology test
That said, there are challenges. According to Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, the technology required for interactive experiences on OTT is not a single tool but a stack of four layers.
At the front end, platforms need an interactive video player that can do more than just play content. It must be able to pause, display polls, branch into different storylines and remember user choices. Behind this, they need a real-time backend capable of handling lakhs of concurrent votes or chats without lag.
The third layer is a non-linear content management system that allows writers and editors to manage multiple endings, dubs and subtitles for the same episode. Finally, a data layer tracks user choices and feeds them back into personalization.
Harshit Arora, founder and CEO of Growster, said the bigger challenge is making an experience work reliably for millions of people at exactly the same moment. Even the largest technology companies have experienced situations where websites struggle under very high server loads. Latency is also critical, he added. Audiences are accustomed to highly responsive experiences on platforms such as Instagram. If an interaction is meant to happen alongside a live programme, it needs to remain seamless and responsive.
“The deeper the interactivity, the more collaborative the ecosystem needs to become,” said Joshua Krish Carvalho Baradhwaaj, client partner and director at BC Web Wise.
“We are also likely to see brands, commerce platforms and payment partners become part of these experiences. There is certainly an incremental technology and integration cost, but the opportunity is to build these capabilities as reusable modules across multiple shows. That also creates new monetization possibilities through sponsorships, branded interactions, commerce and interactive advertising,” he added.