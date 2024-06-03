OTT platforms ride on foreign markets for returns from big-budget titles
Summary
Big-budget shows such as Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, The Archies, Jubilee and Indian Police Force have thrown up mixed results for foreign streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which have spent ₹150-200 crore on producing and marketing some of them. The reason: Challenges in the Indian OTT market where paid subscriptions have hit a ceiling, and few new users are signing up.