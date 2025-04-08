TV, OTT platforms brace for temporary 20% drop in viewership as ongoing IPL season lures audiences away
SummaryPlatforms are delaying major releases and offering niche content to engage audiences uninterested in cricket during the tournament.
Broadcast and video streaming platforms are bracing for the customary drop in viewership during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. These services, primarily focused on entertainment programming, anticipate a 20% decline in viewership and engagement for non-sports genres and in most cases, find it wise to defer new big-ticket releases until the end of the cricket tournament.