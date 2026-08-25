From binge to buzz: why OTT is spacing out episodes again

Lata Jha
5 min read25 Aug 2026, 11:18 AM IST
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The second season of reality series Lock Upp that featured in its weekly lists of top 10 most watched properties on OTT in India, clocked in viewership ranging between 3.4 million to 4.2 million across weeks.
Summary
OTT platforms are breaking the binge, one episode at a time. Staggered drops are helping shows build momentum, sustain conversations and drive higher cumulative viewership and retention.

Video streaming platforms are increasingly experimenting with staggered episode drops—where episodes are released daily or weekly instead of the whole season at once to facilitate binge-viewing—and are reporting benefits.

Series like Criminal Justice and non-fiction shows like Lock Upp, which have gained from a steady build-up, may start with small openings but their cumulative viewership outperforms that of many one-time drops, according to some industry executives. The weekly model treats viewing as a habit but is still reserved for shows that are certain to hold attention week over week.

According to media consulting firm Ormax, the second season of reality series Lock Upp, which featured in its weekly lists of the top 10 most-watched properties on OTT in India, clocked viewership ranging between 3.4 million and 4.2 million across weeks. Another show that had experimented with the model earlier, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, was the second most-watched OTT original in 2025, with overall viewership of 27.7 million.

Slow build

“When you release a full season in one go, you get a big spike in the first week and then the show effectively disappears from the conversation. When we moved our originals to weekly drops, we saw the opposite pattern. The opening was smaller, but viewership built week on week as word of mouth kicked in, and by the finale we were seeing more people watching than in week one,” said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of Odia OTT platform AAO NXT.

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“Over the full season, cumulative viewership on a staggered release has consistently outperformed what we saw with one time drops, and more importantly, those viewers stayed on the platform longer,” Das added.

Dhruvin Shah, founder and CEO - JOJO Ltd, said a staggered release pushes people into the rest of the catalogue in the gaps between episodes, so catalogue pull-through and the sign-ups you can attribute to a single title are real numbers, not soft ones. And it inverts on the ad tier, a binge concentrates impressions into a tight window, which is exactly what an advertiser buying a flight wants.

Binge boom

Industry experts point out Netflix's decision to release Sacred Games as a complete season in one go was a turning point for the one-time (binge) release model in India. The pandemic then accelerated this shift, with people suddenly having far more time on their hands, and binge-watching became the default mode of consumption.

Sanmesh Sapkal, director - key accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, a digital marketing agency, said staggered, weekly releases are now largely reserved for marquee titles. This shows a platform is confident that the show can sustain a multi-week conversation, such as legacy franchises or second and third seasons with an established fan base.

That said, the trade-offs are real on both sides. “Weekly drops risk viewer fatigue, especially with cliffhanger endings that stretch patience over several weeks. On one hand, a steady weekly supply of fresh episodes can keep subscriptions active for longer. On the other, some viewers opt out entirely, muting the show and waiting for the full season to drop, or cancelling and resubscribing only once everything is available,” Sapkal added.

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Genre matters

Many also feel the choice of release strategy is primarily determined by genre. Mystery, thriller, and true-crime-adjacent series benefit from staggered releases because audiences value the opportunity to theorize between episodes.

Conversely, comfort and comedy formats have historically favoured binge releases, as their appeal is mood-driven rather than plot-driven; viewers do not require extended intervals between episodes.

According to Sandeep Bansal, director, Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content, the confidence in the content needs to be extremely high for one to be able to adopt such a strategy.

That confidence goes right back to the writing phase, where each episode needs to be written in a particular manner, with a cliffhanger that is strong enough to keep viewers wanting to watch the next episode whenever it drops, whether that’s a week later or even sooner.

“Typically, binge releases achieve higher first-day viewership, but this viewership tends to decline rapidly. In contrast, a well- executed weekly release sustains stronger viewership and engagement over time. Ultimately, the optimal strategy depends on the platform’s objectives: whether it seeks a short-term spike or sustained weekly engagement and retention,” said Vishwanath Shetty, senior vice president and content business head, Pocket Aces.

“There is also a supply-side cost consideration: producing enough finished content to support monthly binge releases at Netflix’s scale is expensive and requires a constant pipeline of new titles. This is one reason why even Netflix and Apple TV have adopted staggered or partial drops for their major franchises,” Shetty added.

Also Read | Sony LIV cuts back on streaming originals

The cost catch

To be sure, a staggered or weekly release almost always costs 15-25% more overall than a binge drop. The spend gets spread out over six to eight weeks, which includes advertising, fresh YouTube pre-rolls, new Meta creatives, and TV spots timed to each episode drop. You’re also paying influencers and creators multiple times to do recaps, theories, and reaction videos.

But there is one area where the model can make financial sense.

“The place where staggered form actually saves money is in subscriber operations and retention. India’s OTT plans sit around 149 to 299 a month. Drop all eight episodes at once and a savvy viewer can subscribe for a month, binge everything, and cancel. A weekly drop forces them to stay for two months to see the finale. Also, on anti-piracy, binge is tougher if the entire season leaks on day one. With staggered, only one to two episodes are out, so the damage can still be controlled,” said Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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