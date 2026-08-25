From binge to buzz: why OTT is spacing out episodes again

Video streaming platforms are increasingly experimenting with staggered episode drops—where episodes are released daily or weekly instead of the whole season at once to facilitate binge-viewing—and are reporting benefits.
Series like Criminal Justice and non-fiction shows like Lock Upp, which have gained from a steady build-up, may start with small openings but their cumulative viewership outperforms that of many one-time drops, according to some industry executives. The weekly model treats viewing as a habit but is still reserved for shows that are certain to hold attention week over week.