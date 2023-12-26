OTT race: Big films edge out indie content
While investments in original content haven't yielded expected returns, these big-budget films offer the advantage of pre-approved censor board ratings, minimizing risk
New Delhi: Leading over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are increasingly focusing their content budgets on acquiring high-budget, star-studded films after their theatrical releases. The rates for such Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies have escalated to ₹125- ₹130 crore in the past year. This trend has led to reduced opportunities for low-budget films or those with lacklustre box office performances.