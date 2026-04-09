India's film industry debates ideal window: How long should movies stay in cinemas?

Lata Jha
4 min read9 Apr 2026, 11:32 AM IST
logo
Many still feel the window should be decided basis scale and theatrical potential of an individual title since there is no point holding back those that do not find any draw.
Summary
Negotiations among Indian film stakeholders are underway to establish a standard theatrical window. While some favour a uniform approach, others advocate flexibility based on individual film performance and market dynamics.

How long are you willing to wait to see Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Project Hail Mary, both released in March, on your favourite streaming platform? Eight weeks or four? That’s the question that filmmakers and theatre owners are grappling with.

Stakeholders across India’s film business are even discussing whether a standard gap between a film’s release and its streaming debut would work for movies across languages.

Universal Pictures set a precedent by mandating an eight-week theatrical window globally before its films can be streamed. Several theatre owners in south India are demanding that films follow the eight-week window for OTT premieres instead of four weeks now.

Studio executives and cinema owners said the bigger issue is how box office performance eventually aids the sale of ancillary rights. Many of them are of the view that the window should depend on the scale and theatrical potential of a movie because there is no point holding back a film that does not draw in viewers.

Also Read | From stardom to scale: How AI avatars are redefining celebrity business

“From the exhibition side, a longer and more predictable theatrical window is something the entire ecosystem benefits from,” said Ashish Misra, head of commercialization at Cinepolis India, which operates 449 screens in over 40 locations in the country. “When a studio like Universal extends its window globally, it reinforces what exhibitors have always maintained: theatrical revenue has room to grow when you give a film adequate time in cinemas.”

However, the challenge with a purely movie-specific approach is that it creates uncertainty for the audience, Misra said. If a viewer does not know whether a film will be in theatres for four weeks or eight weeks, it may change their urgency to buy a ticket.

“A baseline standard, even if individual films negotiate upward from there, gives audiences and exhibitors a degree of predictability that helps planning on both sides,” he added.

Revenue models

Experts said the conversations need to involve producers, distributors, exhibitors and streaming platforms. Each has a different revenue model and a different relationship with time. What makes this complex is that it is not just a commercial decision—it shapes audience behaviour.

“India is a very diverse market with multiple language industries, so a single standard window may be difficult. We may see broader alignment in principle, but not necessarily a one-size-fits-all model,” said Abishek S Vyas, founder and CEO of AVS, an arts and entertainment company based in Dubai and Mumbai operating across film production, art licensing, audio media and content-driven intellectual property.

Also Read | After Hindi, micro-dramas bet big on Tamil, Telugu markets

Senior executives said streaming platforms themselves benefit from a theatrical release, a point reinforced by the current trend where platforms refuse to pay high upfront fees and instead link movie acquisitions to their box office performance. A senior executive at a streaming platform said there is a move towards a more dynamic, data-led model rather than fixed timelines.

“Bigger films with strong theatrical pull will naturally benefit from longer windows, while others may follow a more flexible approach,” he pointed out.

“We cannot really predict a film’s box office performance before its release. So, if a film performs weakly in the initial few days and fails to pick up, exhibitors will naturally replace it with another film,” producer Anand Pandit said. “In that case, enforcing an eight-week window means such films, which are no longer being screened in theatres, are simply held back. By the time they reach OTT after eight weeks, the audience may have already moved on or even forgotten about them.”

Flexible timelines for individual films can help maximize revenue. Big-ticket films with strong theatrical pull can benefit from longer runs, while smaller or underperforming films can move to OTT sooner and recover costs more efficiently, Pandit pointed out.

Active theatrical window

Such conversations are active, particularly in the south, where the producer ecosystem is more aligned and decisive.

Also Read | Aamir Khan’s pay-per-view bet tests India’s OTT market

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director of multiplex chain Miraj Entertainment Ltd, said there is a clear understanding of the value of the theatrical window, and a strong intent to protect and extend it where possible.

“That said, a uniform, one-size-fits-all policy across India may be difficult to implement. Each industry—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam—operates with its own dynamics, audience behaviour and scale. Budgets and the overall money at stake also vary significantly across languages, which directly influences recovery models and windowing decisions,” he said.

So, while the direction may be similar, the approach is likely to remain flexible rather than standardized, he added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics