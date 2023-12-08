A plethora of new movies and web series have arrived on different OTT platforms this week. One of the main highlights of the OTT release is Zoya Akhtar's The Archies , released on Netflix. Besides, the musical thriller Chamak, Manoj Bajpayee‘s intense drama Joram, and Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka are other exciting OTT releases that have been released this week.

Theatrical releases score over web originals on OTT

Here's a list of OTT releases this week (3-8 December)

The Archies (NETFLIX)

The movie revolves around Archie Andrews and his group of friends who try to save a park in Riverdale. The ensemble cast of the film includes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Saigal.

Soundtrack #2 (DISNEY+ HOTSTAR)

The web series features Geum Sae-rok (as a piano teacher) and Noh Sang-hyun (as the CEO of a company) in lead roles.

Chamak (SONYLIV)

It's a musical thriller starring Gippy Grewal, Siddharth Shaw, and Suvinder Vicky.

JioCinema turns choosy; Jio Studios looks for new content buyers

Leave the World Behind (NETFLIX)

Directed by Sam Esmail, it's a thrill about a family vacation that turns into a nightmare.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

This Christmas drama features Asa Butterfield, Cora Kirk, Daniel Mays, and Angela Griffin.

ZEE5 launches South Asian add-ons for US subscribers

Kadak Singh (ZEE5)

Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi will be featured together in this thriller drama.

Smothered (JIOCINEMA)

It's a romantic drama, featuring Danielle Vitalis, Jon Pointing, and Aisling Bea in lead roles.

Neeraj Chopra invests in regional OTT app Stage

Analog Squad (NETFLIX)

It's a Thai series that follows a middle-aged man who puts together a group of misfits to act as a family in front of his sick estranged father.

Blood Coast (NETFLIX)

Created by Kamel Guemra, the action thriller features Tewfik Jallab, Jeanne Goursaud, and Nicolas Duvauchelle in prominent roles.

My Life With The Walter Boys (NETFLIX)

It's a teenage drama based on love, hope, and friendship.

Draft broadcast bill sparks concerns around creative freedom

Santa Mi Amor (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Ahead of Christmas, the OTT platform has released a comedy show at the festival. Santa Mi Amor features Ana Serradilla, Olivia Duflos, and David Chocarro in lead roles.

Merry Little Batman (MAZON PRIME VIDEO)

The animated film Merry Little Batman is directed by Mike Roth that you can enjoy with your little ones.

Vadhuvu (DISNEY+ HOTSTAR)

It's a Telugu series that features Avika Gor, Nandu, and Ali Reza in prominent roles.

Christmas As Usual (NETFLIX)

Featuring Indian comedian-actor Kanan Gill in a lead role, Netflix's Christmas as Usual is a rom-com.

Koose Munisamy Veerappan (ZEE5)

The documentary is about the infamous bandit Koose Munisamy Veerappan.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.