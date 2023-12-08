OTT releases this week: From The Archies to Chamak; movies, web series to watch over the weekend
A plethora of new movies and web series have arrived on different OTT platforms this week. One of the main highlights of the OTT release is Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, released on Netflix. Besides, the musical thriller Chamak, Manoj Bajpayee‘s intense drama Joram, and Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka are other exciting OTT releases that have been released this week.