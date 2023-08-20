OTT releases next week: From Bajao to Ashoka, here's a look at top movies, web series releasing in the coming week2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 11:26 AM IST
Upcoming OTT releases: Ashoka on Disney+ Hotstar (Aug 25), Bajao on Jio Cinema (Aug 23), Iron Heart on Disney+ Hotstar (Aug 25), Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E on Zee 5 (Aug 25), You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix (Aug 25).
From Ashoka to Bajao, a number of releases will drop on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Zee 5 and Jio Cinema. Here's a look at the top OTT releases of next week.
