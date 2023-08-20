Upcoming OTT releases: Ashoka on Disney+ Hotstar (Aug 25), Bajao on Jio Cinema (Aug 23), Iron Heart on Disney+ Hotstar (Aug 25), Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E on Zee 5 (Aug 25), You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix (Aug 25).

From Ashoka to Bajao, a number of releases will drop on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Zee 5 and Jio Cinema. Here's a look at the top OTT releases of next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashoka: Part of the Star Wars franchise, Ashoka is a miniseries focused on the life of a former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano. The cast for the show includes Rosario Dawson, Wes Chatham, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Hayden Christensen, Ray Stevenson, David Tennant and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official synopsis of the show on IMDb reads, “After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

Ashoka will released on Disney + Hotstar on August 25.

Bajao: Directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty and written by Nikhil Sachan, Bajao marks the acting debut of rapper Raftaar. The cast for the show includes Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar, Mahira Sharma, and Monalisa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official synopsis for the show reads, “Set in the Punjabi pop music industry, the show follows 3 young filmmakers as they navigate the quirky world of entertainment to become the biggest creators of music videos."

Bajao will release on Jio Cinema on August 23.

3) Iron Heart: Based on the character from Marvel Comics, Iron Heart is a mini series that is part of phase 5 of the MCU. The cast for the show includes Dominique Thorne, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross and Harper Anthony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man."

'Iron Heart' will release on Disney + Hotsar on August 25.

4) Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E The official synopsis of the show on Zee 5 reads, “Former college sweethearts Ritoban and Anindita bump into each other when Ritoban returns from the UK to Kolkata. Will this chance encounter prompt the two to give their relationship a second chance?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E' will release on Zee 5 on August 25.

5) You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah: Directed by Sammi Cohen, this show showcases the comedic turn of events during a young girl's bat mitzvah. The cast of this show includes Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Sunny Sandler, and Sadie Sandler.

The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads, "BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}