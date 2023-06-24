This week, streaming platforms are set to captivate audiences with a diverse lineup of entertainment. From highly anticipated Bollywood films like "Tiku Weds Sheru" and "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," to Disney+Hotstar's debut Malayalam series "Kerala Crime Files," there's something for everyone. Here's a glimpse of what's in store on OTT platforms this week:

"Tiku Weds Sheru" - Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 23

A romantic comedy starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film follows two aspiring actors on their journey to stardom. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva and produced by Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films.

Also read: Streaming platforms stare at flatlining subscription growth

"Ponniyin Selvan 2" - Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 23

The Hindi version of Mani Ratnam's epic masterpiece is now available for streaming. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel, the historical drama explores the power struggle in the Chola dynasty. The star-studded cast includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

"Kerala Crime Files" - Disney+Hotstar

Release date: June 23

Hotstar's first Malayalam series, based on true events, delves into a criminal investigation. Directed by Ahammed Khabeer, known for the film "Madhura Raja," the show features Aju Varghese and Lal in key roles.

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" - ZEE5

Release date: June 23

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's action comedy, which previously hit theaters, is now available on the ZEE5 platform. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Telugu veteran actor Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaz Gill, and others.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" - Lionsgate Play

Release date: June 23

Keanu Reeves returns as the legendary hitman in the highly anticipated fourth installment of the "John Wick" franchise. In this action-packed film, John Wick takes on the global High Table. With breathtaking action sequences, the movie has received rave reviews during its theatrical run.

Also read: Premium OTT platforms outshine mass-market services in ad recall: Study

“Agent"-SonyLIV

Release date: 23 June

A Telugu action thriller film featuring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty. It tells the story of a determined young man who dreams of becoming a spy and takes drastic measures to get noticed by the RAW chief.

“Secret Invasion"-Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 23 June

A Marvel series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The plot revolves around Fury and Talos working together to stop a Skrull invasion. Also starring Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, and Cobie Smulders.

“Social Currency"-Netflix

Release date: 23 June

A Hindi reality show on Netflix where eight social media stars compete for the title of the ultimate influencer.

“World's Best"-Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 23 June

A comedy family music show on Disney+ Hotstar. It follows the story of a 12-year-old math genius who is secretly obsessed with becoming a rap musician. Starring Utkarsh Ambudkar and Manny Magnus.

“Not Quite Narwhal"-Netflix

Release date: 23 June

An animated kids' show on Netflix about a narwhal who discovers he's actually a unicorn and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

“China's Wild West"-On DocuBay

Release date : 25 June

In this film, scientists unravel how this rare species has led to modern cattle industry in high mountainous regions. It is set in high altitude Yanchiwan, one of the most sparsely populated regions worldwide, Yaks have emerged as instruments of survival for the Chinese.

“Lust Stories 2"-Netflix

Release date : 29 June

Lust Stories 2 is the sequel to the 2018 Emmy nominated show Lust Stories. The film is an anthology that follows four different directors with four different shorts, exploring sex, desire, and love. Lust Stories 2, unlike the first part, has four new directors. They are R Balki, Amit R Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The cast of Lust Stories 2 includes Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannah Bhatia, Kumud Mishra, Angad Bedi, Tillotoma Shome, and Amruta Subhash, among others.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4"-Amazon Prime Video

Release date : 30 June

The final season of the American action-crime drama is created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and stars an ensemble cast consisting of John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi, John Hoogenakker, Noomi Rapace, Jordi Mollà, Francisco Denis, Cristina Umaña, Jovan Adepo, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel, James Cosmo, Peter Guinness, Nina Hoss, Alexej Manvelov and Michael Peña.

(With inputs from OTTplay)