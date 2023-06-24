OTT releases this week: Bollywood releases, Malayalam series, John Wick 4 and much more4 min read 24 Jun 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and ZEE5 are set to release a diverse lineup of entertainment this week, including Tiku Weds Sheru, Kerala Crime Files, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. John Wick: Chapter 4 will also be available on Lionsgate Play.
This week, streaming platforms are set to captivate audiences with a diverse lineup of entertainment. From highly anticipated Bollywood films like "Tiku Weds Sheru" and "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," to Disney+Hotstar's debut Malayalam series "Kerala Crime Files," there's something for everyone. Here's a glimpse of what's in store on OTT platforms this week:
