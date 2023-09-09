OTT releases this week: From Jailer to Haddi; movies, series to watch this weekend1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 06:52 AM IST
OTT entertainment this week: For a weekend filled with action, drama and romance, try these new releases on OTT platforms. Users can watch Jailer, Haddi, Little Mermaid, and many more movies this weekend
Movies and OTT release this week: The week is all about movie ‘Jawan’ for cinema lovers. Shah Rukh Khan's one of the best movies released this week in cinemas across the globe. For those who want to enjoy movies and shows at their home during weekend, they can watch movies like Rajinikanth's Jailer, Nawazuddin Sidduqui's Haddi, or other movies and shows released this week. Here is the list of movies and series launched this week.