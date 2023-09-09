comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.45 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,624.05 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.15 2.02%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  OTT releases this week: From Jailer to Haddi; movies, series to watch this weekend
Back

Movies and OTT release this week: The week is all about movie ‘Jawan’ for cinema lovers. Shah Rukh Khan's one of the best movies released this week in cinemas across the globe. For those who want to enjoy movies and shows at their home during weekend, they can watch movies like Rajinikanth's Jailer, Nawazuddin Sidduqui's Haddi, or other movies and shows released this week. Here is the list of movies and series launched this week.

Jailer on Prime Video

Rajinikanth's movie was a blockbuster on silver screens. Rajinikanth movie showcases the story of a retired police officer, Muthuvel Pandian, who is dragged back into the action when his son, AACP Arjun, disappears while handling a notorious gangster Varan. The movie is currently available for watching on Prime Video.

Haddi on Zee5

The powerful performance of one an only Nawazuddin Siddiqui is complemented by crime story in the movie. He plays the role of a transgender and the movie is his journey from moving from UP to Delhi and story of revenge from a gangster turned politician. 

Sitting in Bars with Cake on Prime Video

Based on actual events, the movie tells the story of best friends Jane, played by Yara Shahidi, and Corinne, played by Odessa Azion. The movie shows how the two adjust their life in Los Angeles as young adults. 

Predators on Netflix

The documentary spins the life of five distinct predators into a story and presents their difficulties to the views. The movie brings forth the struggle of top five predators in the food chain, like cheetahs, polar bears, wild dogs, etc are struggling for their existence.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 06:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App