Movies and OTT release this week: The week is all about movie 'Jawan' for cinema lovers. Shah Rukh Khan's one of the best movies released this week in cinemas across the globe. For those who want to enjoy movies and shows at their home during weekend, they can watch movies like Rajinikanth's Jailer, Nawazuddin Sidduqui's Haddi, or other movies and shows released this week. Here is the list of movies and series launched this week.

Jailer on Prime Video Rajinikanth's movie was a blockbuster on silver screens. Rajinikanth movie showcases the story of a retired police officer, Muthuvel Pandian, who is dragged back into the action when his son, AACP Arjun, disappears while handling a notorious gangster Varan. The movie is currently available for watching on Prime Video.

Haddi on Zee5 The powerful performance of one an only Nawazuddin Siddiqui is complemented by crime story in the movie. He plays the role of a transgender and the movie is his journey from moving from UP to Delhi and story of revenge from a gangster turned politician.

Sitting in Bars with Cake on Prime Video Based on actual events, the movie tells the story of best friends Jane, played by Yara Shahidi, and Corinne, played by Odessa Azion. The movie shows how the two adjust their life in Los Angeles as young adults.