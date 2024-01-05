The most-anticipated OTT release this week is Tejas. Except that, this week has offered several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Meg 2 - The Trench: In Meg 2: The Trench, Jason Statham plays rescue diver Jonas Taylor again after the hit 2018 movie The Meg. The thrilling sequel, which will debut on Jio Cinema this week, follows a team of researchers as they battle enormous prehistoric sharks and ruthless environmental thieves. It was released on January 3, 2024, on Jio Cinema.

2) Hi Nanna: Starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur This week, Netflix released the Telugu movie Hi Nanna on January 4, 2024, on Netflix. A touching tale about a single father's life centers on how they meet Varsha (Mrunal Thakur), who prevents his daughter, age six, from dying in a car crash.

3) Gyeongseong Creature Part 2: Netflix's popular K-drama series Gyeongseong Creature has returned with a new season today (January 5) on Netflix, which is a treat for fans of the genre. The protagonist of the show is an entrepreneur who joins forces with a sleuth to battle a monster that was created out of human greed. The upcoming season is still on the must-watch list of new OTT releases this week, and it is anticipated to pick up where the previous installment left off.

4) Tejas: This week, the OTT behemoth ZEE5 has also released Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas, which stars actress Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot, embarks on a perilous mission to free hostages held by terrorists in Pakistan; this is the storyline of the film. Actors like Anshul Chauhan and Ashish Vidyarthi co-star with Kangana in the supporting roles. It has been released today, 5 January 2024, on Zee5.

5) Society of the Snow: The Spanish film Society of the Snow by JA Bayona is based on the true story of Uruguayan Flight 571, which crashed in the Andes mountains in 1972. It tells the true story of the survivors who were left stranded in the snow-covered mountains with little supplies and deteriorating weather. Notably, the movie has already made it to the shortlist for Best International Feature Film and is Spain's official Oscar submission. The movie has been released on 4 January 2024 on Netflix.

6) Cubical Season 3: In another exciting season of the comedy-drama series Cubicles that has been released today on Sony LIV, Abhishek Chauhan returns as Piyush Prajapati to delight viewers. For those who are unfamiliar, Piyush, who began as a first jobber in the first season, is the main character of the show. Piyush's career advanced along with the show, and in Cubicles Season 3, he is now being promoted to team leader.

