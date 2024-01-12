OTT releases this week: From Tiger 3 to Killer Soup, list of movies, web series releasing this week
This week Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV + and other OTT platfroms are set to entertain with new releases. Some of the most anticipated films that will arrive on the OTT platform are Tiger 3 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
This week OTTT platforms are set to entertain their audience with new sets of movies. Some of the most anticipated films that will arrive on the OTT platform are Tiger 3 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Here's a list of other films to watch out for on Netflix, Jio Cinema, Sony LIV, Disney Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.