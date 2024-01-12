This week OTTT platforms are set to entertain their audience with new sets of movies. Some of the most anticipated films that will arrive on the OTT platform are Tiger 3 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Here's a list of other films to watch out for on Netflix, Jio Cinema, Sony LIV, Disney Hotstar, and Amazon Prime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIFT This action/comedy can be watched on Netflix. It's a story about a thief and his brilliant crew who attempt a heist, stealing $500 million in gold from a vault of a plane mid-air. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ROLE PLAY The Hollywood movie will arrive on Amazon Prime this week. It's a story about a couple and their hidden secrets.

TIGER 3 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's blockbuster film Tiger 3 has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

KILLER SOUP Manoj Vajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma starrer is a dark comedy thriller series that can be watched on Netflix. The series has a total number of eight episodes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Tom Cruise and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying weapon that threatens all of humanity. The spy action film has been released on Amazon Prime Video.

TED The comedy/fantasy film is about John Bennett whose childhood wish brings his teddy bear friend Ted to life. It can be watched on Jio Cinema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Legend of Hanuman: Season 3 It's an animated series that focuses on Lord Hanuman’s journey to Lanka to confront Ravan. This has arrived on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Break Point: Season 2 Break Point: Season 2 also provides insight into the lives of top tennis players on and off the court. The show is available on Netflix. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Killers of the Flower Moon Apple TV Plus is coming up with Martin Scorese's Killers of the Flower Moon on Friday. The crime drama features Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

Other OTT releases of this week are: Dumb Mone y -Netflix (13 January)

Adire- Netflix (12 Jan)

Boy Swallows Univers- Apple TV+ (12 Jan)

Detective Frost- Netflix (11 Jan)

Sonic Prime: Season 3- Netflix (11 Jan)

Mantra Surugana-Netflix (11 Jan)

The Trust: A Game of Greed- Netflix (10 Jan)

Criminal Record- Apple TV+ (10 Jan)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!