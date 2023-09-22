OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Good news for over-the-top (OTT) fans as new set of movies and shows are hitting various OTT platforms this week. Lets look into what's new as we check OTT releases this week for movies and web series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Athidhi

The Disney+ Hotstar horror web series features Venu Thottempudi, Bhadram, Ravi Varma, Chanakya, Gayathri, Avanthika Mishra, Aidit Gautam, Venkatesh Kakumanu and others in crucial roles. The story unfolds with lots of twists and turns and gets exciting.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 19

Languages: Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali

Genre: Horror

Love Again

This is Netflix romantic movie, an official English remake of German film -- SMS für Dich, starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan. The movie revolves around a woman who is struggling to cope with her fiancé's death.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 20

Languages: English

Genre: Horror

Jaane Jaan

The highly anticipated movie on OTT this year lands on Netflix, which makes Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the suspense thriller also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in crucial roles. The movie is based on Keigo Higashino’s Japanese Novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 21

Languages: Hindi

Genre: Suspense thriller

No One Will Save You

The latest Disney+ Hotstar spine-tingling thriller features Kaitlyn Dever and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past. Its written and directed by Brian Duffield.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 22

Languages: English

Genre: Thriller

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick

Fan of John Wick! Well this is an ultimate tribute to the cult movie series. However, this is an action packed series that looks reveals the violent origins of the iconic hotel-for-assassins in the John Wick universe. Directed by Charlotte Brandstorm and Albert Hughes, the series stars Colin Woodell, Ayomide Adegun and Mel Gibson.

Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: September 22

Languages: English

Genre: Action, Suspense

