OTT services bring stories on Godmen, religion

“As Indians, we’ve grown up listening to tales of varied sects, philosophies, cultures and traditions and these are a large part of our heritage. This lends itself to society’s fascination with Godmen or gurus and there are so many different reasons why people follow them. There is enough evidence in the public domain that shows that there are people in power who exploit faith for their own material gains," Gautam Talwar, chief content officer at MX Player said.