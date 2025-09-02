Short and snacky: Local OTT services bet on micro-dramas to cater to changing viewer preferences
Summary
Indian production houses are increasingly investing in micro-dramas, aiming to attract younger audiences with shorter, engaging content. While this trend mirrors global patterns, challenges remain in monetization and competition with larger platforms.
As the short-content format catches on with global social media and video-on-demand streaming platforms, Indian production houses are also betting on micro-dramas while continuing to invest in longer shows and films.
topics
