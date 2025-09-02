As the short-content format catches on with global social media and video-on-demand streaming platforms, Indian production houses are also betting on micro-dramas while continuing to invest in longer shows and films.

The low cost and speed of creating these five-to-seven-minute episodes lures these companies that can see attention dipping for longer, slow-burn content, often in regional languages, mirroring the trend for mainstream languages like English or Hindi.

“We’re actively exploring shorter storytelling formats, including micro-dramas and snackable content, as part of our evolving content strategy," a ZEE5 spokesperson said. “Audience consumption patterns have shifted significantly, with mobile-first, time-sensitive and on-the-go viewing becoming a core behaviour, especially among younger, urban and regional viewers. We see a clear opportunity in creating original, high-impact narratives that deliver emotional payoffs within a shorter runtime."

These micro-dramas will be mobile-first, fresh, standalone stories and will be available via Bullet’s micro-drama app, which will be integrated into ZEE5, the spokesperson added. This new offering will be creator-led, gamified and AI-personalised, offering vertically shot, episodic content in multiple languages.

Nitin Burman, chief revenue officer of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, said the company launched micro-dramas under the brand Kutingg in May, currently available on the ALTT app. Over 400 episodes are live, including one show made entirely using AI.

About 15% to 20% of ALTT’s content budget is allocated to micro-dramas and the company is looking to cast actors with a strong following on social media to amplify reach and engagement, Burman added.

Dhruvin Shah, founder and CEO of JOJO, a Gujarati video streaming service, said the company is thinking along these lines and has carved out a name for the same—JO, which is a short version of the name JOJO.

Here to stay

Short-format content lends itself to the small windows of engagement and low attention spans that are prevalent currently, according to Sukhpreet Singh, chief revenue officer of Dish TV. Evolving consumer behaviour and lifestyles, coupled with increasing screen penetration in the country, ensure this is a trend that's here to stay, Singh added.

Some experts said going by the success of micro-dramas in China, which is currently the only established proof of concept for this format of shows, it would be a mistake to see shortening attention spans as the only influencing factor.

“Entertainment, whether bite-sized or a 120-minute movie, works because of the audience's takeaways. So far, the success of micro-dramas has been driven by escapism and instant gratification. That, combined with commuting windows, has given them traction, particularly among women consumers. To convert this habit into successful monetizable opportunity will be a challenge for both Indian and foreign players," said Saurabh Srivastava - chief operating officer - digital business at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

Smaller and regional OTT platforms acknowledge that short-form content comes with its share of challenges. There are many free short-format content options in the market, Ujjwal Mahajan, co-founder of Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content, pointed out.

While this format of content is very engaging, monetisation is a different ball game, he said, adding that the prospects for ad revenue in India are extremely low, so this strategy needs a subscription model.

Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAO NXT, an Odia language platform, added that one of the key challenges that regional platforms face is balancing quality with budget constraints. While global platforms have massive scale and resources, regional players must be more strategic.

Relevant content

However, their deep cultural insight, regional language strength and local audience understanding are their biggest assets—and that gives them an edge in creating relevant, resonant content, Das added.

“Attracting and retaining top talent for short-form content creation can be challenging… The Indian OTT market is becoming increasingly saturated, making it more challenging for regional platforms to stand out and attract subscribers," said Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer and director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.

These smaller platforms might also have limited distribution channels, making it harder to reach a wider audience.

“With so much content available, regional OTT platforms need to ensure their short-form content is discoverable and appealing to their target audience," said Agrawal.