OTT services release ‘Tool Kit’ for self-regulation

NEW DELHI: Even as the government has said it will soon issue a regulation code for OTT (over-the-top) platforms, 17 streaming services have come together under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to announce the adoption of an Implementation Toolkit, that they say takes forward the Universal Self-Regulation Code the body had introduced in September and which was rejected by the government.

The signatories are ZEE5, Viacom 18 (VOOT), Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, Arre, Hoichoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus, Aha and Lionsgate Play.

Earlier this week, information and broadcasting minster Prakash Javadekar had said in the Rajya Sabha that guidelines and directives for OTT platforms are almost ready and will be implemented soon. The ministry had officially taken OTT under its wing last November.

The government code comes in the wake of controversies around shows such as Tandav and Mirzapur 2, slammed for explicit and inappropriate content.

After several nudges from the government, 15 OTT platforms had come together under the aegis of the IAMAI in September last year to sign a code of self-regulation, formulating a framework for age classification, appropriate content description and access control.

The ministry, however, had rejected that code and asked IAMAI to look at a two-tier complaints mechanisms which allowed for an independent monitoring entity just like general entertainment channels have by the way of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council under the Indian Broadcasting Federation.

In the first draft of the self-regulatory code, the OTT platforms had mentioned setting up of a Digital Curated Content Complaints Council (DCCCC) along with enumeration of prohibited content.

To be sure, as per the Tool Kit, IAMAI signatories have agreed to adhere to all applicable laws of the land such as those prescribed under The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986, Indian Penal Code, 1860 and others, and create training material to educate their various teams and departments about how to implement the same.

While rejecting the earlier code, the government had said “in the self-regulatory mechanism which has..been constituted, it is observed that..the second tier (advisory panel) is constituted by OCCP (online curated content providers) itself (as against an independent organisation like DCCP or the Digital Curated Content Complaints Council proposed earlier)," adding that out of three advisory panel members “two will be from OCCP itself, while there will only be one independent member (who will be in a minority)".

To that, the new code says signatories may include members from their content, programming, S&P and legal teams as members of internal committees while also appointing independent members, who are not engaged for gain with them to advise. However, an advisory panel will only be constituted to decide for a complainant who is dissatisfied with the decision of the internal committee and requests an escalation. Each signatory may choose independent members who should have expertise in various fields (such as counsels, jurists, experts in child, general psychology, gender issues, civil rights or animal rights) on their advisory panels.

The I&B ministry did not immediately respond to Mint's query on the revised code by the OTT firms.

As per provisions of new code the signatories have agreed to put together a grievance redressal system that will prescribe timelines for grievance redressal and the composition of the grievance redressal bodies.

IAMAI has also said it will constitute an ‘IAMAI Secretariat for the Code’ comprising representatives of the signatories and the body itself which will administer the implementation of the Code and the Toolkit. The Secretariat shall develop a process to seek periodic updates from the signatories regarding their progress with respect to compliance with provisions, provide a list of online content specific applicable laws, and keep them informed about any legislative or judicial developments with respect to the same.

“The adoption of the ‘Implementation Toolkit’ strengthens our commitment to augment consumer empowerment and creative excellence for the Indian entertainment industry to grow multifold. This Tool Kit amplifies all the critical points that were addressed in the Code signed last year and aims to address feedback received from the ministry particularly on strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism," Amit Goenka, chair, digital entertainment committee, IAMAI said in a statement.

