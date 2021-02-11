OTT services release ‘Tool Kit’ for self-regulation

To that, the new code says signatories may include members from their content, programming, S&P and legal teams as members of internal committees while also appointing independent members, who are not engaged for gain with them to advise. However, an advisory panel will only be constituted to decide for a complainant who is dissatisfied with the decision of the internal committee and requests an escalation. Each signatory may choose independent members who should have expertise in various fields (such as counsels, jurists, experts in child, general psychology, gender issues, civil rights or animal rights) on their advisory panels.