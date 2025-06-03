The rise of small-town stories on OTT: Grassroots-themed shows are proving to be cost-effective, culturally rich
Summary
OTT platforms are increasingly setting original shows in small towns, expanding their audience reach. This trend, initiated by shows like Panchayat, showcases local dialects and talent, resonating with both urban and rural viewers seeking culturally relevant narratives and authentic storytelling.
Much like the wave that took over Bollywood around the early 2010s, when movie plotlines shifted to small towns, original shows on video-streaming platforms too are being set in tier-two and tier-three locations.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story