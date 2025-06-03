Much like the wave that took over Bollywood around the early 2010s, when movie plotlines shifted to small towns, original shows on video-streaming platforms too are being set in tier-two and tier-three locations.

The trend may have started with shows such as Panchayat in April 2020. Now, it has spread as makers take shows to small, remote parts of the country, whether it is Punjab in Kohrra or the northeast in the latest season of Paatal Lok, cashing in on local dialects and talent.

While the common perception is that OTT is an upmarket, metro phenomenon with limited viewership in smaller towns, executives said that in the effort to widen audience reach, writers and makers are setting stories in the hinterland, which makes it cost-effective to put together and allows for new faces and real locations. Even metro audiences increasingly seek rooted stories from beyond the cities.

“Culturally relevant storytelling helps audiences connect with their roots and see their lived realities on screen, which fosters deeper engagement," said Raghavendra Hunsur, chief content officer of ZEEL.

While the metros account for a significant portion of OTT consumption, there’s been a notable and steady rise in viewership in tier-two and tier-three cities, with a major portion of ZEE5’s audience from these regions, Hunsur added, noting that such stories increasingly resonate with urban audiences as well.

“The emotional depth, sociocultural nuance, and grounded storytelling offer a refreshing break from the gloss of typical urban narratives," he pointed out.

Titles such as Aindham Vedham, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Ayyana Mane, Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri and Bhaiyyaji are prime examples of stories set in small-town India streaming on ZEE5.

Nostalgia, depth

In the fast-paced urban life, stories set in small towns or rural settings bring a sense of nostalgia and depth, agreed Nitin Gupta, chief content officer at Chaupal, a platform specialising in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content. The service’s titles such as Shikaari and Zila Sangrur have drawn viewers with their raw portrayal of village life and culture. The upcoming Sarpanchi 2 and Shahi Majra 2 are built on the success of their first seasons.

The early adopters for any medium, including OTT platforms, tend to come from larger cities, according to Arpit Mankar, head of non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. However, as these platforms expand, smaller towns catch up.

“We have seen this trend across Pay TV, FM radio, and even YouTube. This shift naturally drives a demand for more authentic, culturally resonant narratives that cater to a broader audience base," Mankar said.

He added that as a result, small-town stories have become a critical part of content strategy. They offer a chance to connect with diverse audiences by capturing the humour, aspirations, and unique struggles of everyday India. These stories resonate with audiences by reflecting local traditions and the universal experiences of small-town life.

While metro-centric content is getting increasingly repetitive, looking and sounding the same, regional tales find more draw from the fact that many viewers who live in big cities come from smaller towns, producer and director Hemal A Thakkar said.

“OTTs are also looking to cater to the lowest common denominator now, which are not urban viewers. The stories have to be accessible to all," said filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra, who directed the Netflix original Maharaj set in pre-Independence Bombay. Malhotra pointed to the success of rooted tales even on the big screen, be it Lapataa Ladies or films made in southern languages.

A wider lens

"The shift was long overdue. Audiences in smaller towns were always there—what was missing were stories that reflected their lives with honesty. As platforms began to realise that relatability often outshines gloss, the storytelling lens naturally widened," said Dhruvin Shah, founder and CEO of JOJO, a Gujarati-language platform.

Platform executives and content creators emphasised that the metros are not the only OTT market anymore.

Charu Malhotra, co-founder and managing director of Primus Partners, said from a production point of view, smaller towns offer lower costs, whether it is rentals, permits or crew accommodation. There is also a growing talent pool in these regions: actors, technicians and writers who understand the local texture better than anyone else.

“Beyond cost, there’s a richness in talent that’s often untapped. By working with local talent, we not only control budgets but also nurture a sustainable creative ecosystem. It’s not just about saving money, it’s about investing in grassroots storytelling, which in turn feeds the larger vision of creating inclusive, pan-Indian OTT content," said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAO NXT, an Odia-language OTT platform.