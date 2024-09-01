OTT platforms ride on YouTubers' popularity for fresh original content

New Delhi: Stand-up comics and content creators who are known to have started their careers on YouTube and social media platforms such as Instagram are now emerging as top picks for writing and acting opportunities for web originals on video streaming platforms.

Sumukhi Suresh, who wrote and acted in her own show, Pushpavalli (Prime Video), will soon be starring in Netflix original The Royals. Names such as Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Prajakta Kohli have moved from creating content on YouTube and Instagram to web series and big-budget Bollywood blockbusters. Zakir Khan, too, has appeared in and created Amazon show Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. While the relatively relaxed regulatory environment on OTT allows these names creative freedom, services too leverage their existing fan bases, natural comic timing and ability to tap themes that resonate with younger audiences. Another advantage is that these names come at lower costs compared to high-profile shows conceptualized with mainstream movie actors and studios.

YouTubers taking over OTT

“YouTubers and digital creators are the new power players in OTT, taking on roles as writers, directors, and actors. This shift is fuelled by their loyal fan bases, sharp understanding of digital-first audiences, and the fresh perspectives they bring," said Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO of digital marketing agency White Rivers Media. “OTT platforms are strategically leveraging these creators for original series, films and interactive content, capitalising on their storytelling skills."

OTT platforms have seen a significant rise in popularity, offering the flexibility that has allowed digital content creators to seamlessly transition into the space, agreed Mansi Gupta, chief business officer at OpraahFx, an influencer marketing firm. “Creators have evolved beyond being mere promoters of new shows or movies. Their dedicated fan base, coupled with the ability to target specific audiences, amplifies engagement and ensures that the content resonates deeply with viewers" she said.

Mayur Joshi, associate account director at BC Web Wise, a digital marketing agency, pointed out that the more relaxed regulatory environment compared to traditional media allows for greater creative freedom, attracting creators who felt stifled by the constraints of conventional television and film. This has led to a surge in original content that resonates with younger audiences, who increasingly prefer the flexibility and variety offered by OTT platforms.

Better for business

From a business perspective, partnering with YouTubers is often more cost-effective than traditional celebrities, while also guaranteeing a dedicated audience, according to Tanvi Bosmia, account director at digital agency SoCheers. This can lead to reduced marketing costs and increased viewer retention. Additionally, aligning with YouTubers who share similar brand values can strengthen an OTT platform's reputation and attract new viewers, Bosmia added.

Content creators are often brought in for programming that aligns with their established persona and resonates with their existing audience. For instance, those known for comedy, relatable storytelling, or niche genres like gaming or lifestyle are often tapped for projects that play to these strengths. “The reach of these artists on social media is right there for people to assess. There’s a very clear idea about expected numbers, which is already established beforehand," said Kreeti Gogia, head of content, business and operations at Only Much Louder, a media and entertainment organisation.

That said, many are breaking away from these images, Gogia pointed out. For instance, on Mismatched, Prajakta Koli had a meaty part that transcended her comedic contribution. Bhuvan Bam, too, has made a transition from comedy sketches to serious acting projects on OTT platforms.

To be sure, while some creators may transition to full-time work with OTTs, it is likely that many will prefer to maintain a balance between their own content creation and collaborations with OTT platforms.

“Full-time work with OTTs is attractive if the deal is favourable, but creators value the control and independence they have over their own content and audience," said Kalyan Kumar, co-founder and CEO, KlugKlug, a platform offering influencer-marketing software. “Since OTT partnerships can be unstable—dependent on the success of each project—creators often continue to build their own brand on social media."