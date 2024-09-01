OTT platforms ride on YouTubers' popularity for fresh original content
New Delhi: Stand-up comics and content creators who are known to have started their careers on YouTube and social media platforms such as Instagram are now emerging as top picks for writing and acting opportunities for web originals on video streaming platforms.