Sports, films steal the spotlight as OTT originals slow down

Indians are spending more time on streaming platforms than ever, but they are increasingly watching content beyond web originals made exclusively for OTT services.
According to media consulting firm Ormax, the list of the most-watched OTT properties in the first half of 2026 was topped by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (224.6 million views), followed by the Indian Premier League (228.4 million). Comic Samay Raina's India's Got Latent (38.5 million views) and theatrical releases Dhurandhar (35.2 million) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (27.8 million) also ranked high, while web originals such as Made in India: A Titan Story and Chiraiya featured further down the list.