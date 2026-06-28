From auto payments to multi-device chaos: do OTT users always know what they're paying for?

Users are now used to streaming platforms and may see auto-renewal as standard practice. But experts say many fail to track what they're paying for, which is a bigger issue given how often OTT libraries and licensing deals change. Multi-device access remains one of the most misunderstood areas, with complaints, particularly around live sports, more common than the industry admits.
Recently, ZEE5 found itself at the centre of controversy when several users on social media claimed that subscription plans marketed as offering multi-device access were altered shortly before the Fifa tournament began. While the OTT restored multi-device access after the backlash, user awareness is still required regarding issues such as auto-renewal, cancellation, refunds, device access, and changes to plan benefits. These are the areas where most disputes arise because users discover restrictions only after payment.