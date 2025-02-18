Niche OTT platforms refrain from subtitling, dubbing shows to strengthen regional audience base
SummaryPlatforms such as Sun NXT prioritise original language content over dubbing and subtitling to foster audience loyalty and authenticity. The strategy is cost-effective, allowing for investment in regional productions, but may require a hybrid approach for sustainable growth.
Even as streaming platforms target wider audiences by offering dubbed and subtitled content in multiple languages, smaller providers such as Sun NXT prefer a niche approach by making most of their shows and movies available only in the original, regional language.