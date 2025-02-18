Even as streaming platforms target wider audiences by offering dubbed and subtitled content in multiple languages, smaller providers such as Sun NXT prefer a niche approach by making most of their shows and movies available only in the original, regional language.

Experts said this strategy ensures audience loyalty and prevents platforms from spreading themselves thin by dubbing or subtitling shows in other languages that may not resonate as much with their users. This model is also cost-effective, helping them allocate more resources to producing and acquiring original language content, though sustained relevance in the market may require strategy tweaks.

“Some regional language OTT services might prioritise content authenticity, choosing to maintain the original language and cultural nuances of their content. This approach could help them build a loyal audience that appreciates the authenticity of their offerings," said Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, a production, distribution and streaming company. “OTT players can differentiate themselves from larger, more generalised platforms. This unique approach could attract users seeking a more specialised, regional language-focused experience."

Dubbing and subtitling can be expensive, especially for smaller OTT services, Agrawal added. Content could be programmed to cater to a specific audience that primarily speaks and understands that language rather than trying to appeal to a broader, more diverse user base. Sun NXToffers original content in six languages other than English and Hindi that are not dubbed or subtitled in other languages.

Platforms like Sun NXT aren’t avoiding dubbing and subtitles by accident—they’re deliberately focusing on audience loyalty, cost-efficiency, and exclusivity, said Siddharth Devnani, co-founder and director of SoCheers, a digital agency. For advertisers, this plays directly into regional targeting. By catering to audiences in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada without diluting content with translations, brands can build more authentic connections.

Selective approach

“Advertisers are increasingly selecting titles and content in these languages, aligning their ads with the cultural and linguistic preferences of their target groups," Devnani said. “For regional OTT services looking to scale while maintaining their core identity, a hybrid approach can be the key. Instead of blanket dubbing or subtitling, they can prioritise high-potential hits, selectively dubbing content that has strong pan-India appeal rather than investing in a one-size-fits-all approach. They can also expand to languages with content scarcity, targeting under-served linguistic markets where dubbed content could attract new subscribers such as Tamil films dubbed in Marathi."

Another strategy is to start with subtitles and then scale to dubbing, a model that Bengali service Hoichoi has followed, testing demand with subtitles before expanding to full dubbing, he added.

Experts pointed out that in a linguistically diverse country like India, there is substantial demand for regional content.

“Sun NXT has established its brand identity as a dedicated regional content provider. This approach resonates with viewers who prefer consuming media in their native languages as it ensures authenticity and cultural resonance. By not investing in dubbing or subtitling, the platform can allocate resources to acquiring and producing more regional content, which helps to further strengthen its library and appeal to its target audience," said Charu Malhotra, co-founder and managing director of Primus Partners, a management consultancy firm.

Other OTT platforms that adopt a similar strategy include ManoramaMAX, which caters exclusively to Malayalam-speaking audiences and offers content primarily in that language, Malhotra added.

Not offering dubbed or subtitled content might make business sense for platforms targeting specific language demographics, but the sustainability and growth of this model depends on understanding audience preferences, market size and strategic content investments, according to experts.

“It may not always be sustainable in the long run. With increasing digital penetration, a hybrid approach—offering a mix of original language content and select dubbed or subtitled versions—could be the key to expanding audience reach while maintaining content authenticity. We recognise the potential of making regional content more accessible through subtitling and language localisation where it makes strategic sense," said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAO NXT, a platform specialising in Odia content.