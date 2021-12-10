OTT, TV revenue may rise to $2.6 billion by 2025: Report

New Delhi: Revenue generated by India’s broadcasting and online video sector is projected to rise to $2.6 billion by 2025, having increased by 159% between 2012 and 2019.

The popularity of online curated content (OCC) services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and others has been growing in India with 148 million Indians having subscribed to these platforms in 2020, according to a new report by Ficci and the Producers Guild of India.

In addition, 88% of internet users in India use OCC at least once a week, spending 56% of their time watching local content. The term Online Curated Content refers to professional and curated online video content and does not include user-generated platforms such as YouTube.

A KPMG report in September 2020 had estimated that OTT platforms would make around Rs. 31 billion in subscription revenue by 2021.

OCC subscribers include any OCC subscription customers that pay a fee. While rising Internet penetration has benefited OCC services, these platforms are also encouraging people to use the Internet more. The proportion of the Indian population using the Internet has almost tripled since the entry of OCC providers in 2012; 34% of Indians now use the Internet compared to 12.5% in 2012.

Streaming platforms have realised that there is a strong demand for local content and are investing in ramping up vernacular language programming.

Netflix invested $405 million (Rs. 3000 crore) to develop its roster of original and licensed Indian content through 2019 and 2020. In 2021, ALTBalaji planned to invest in 35 pieces of original content for launch, setting aside $21 million (Rs. 150 crore) to invest in the Indian creative economy.

Also, a survey of 1,000 Internet users revealed that 56% of hours spent on Indian OCC services was for local content, 70% of Indians feel it is important that their OTT platform provides local content and 80% of consumers are satisfied with the amount of local programming on the platform they view.

Further, the report said that media companies offering OCC services create jobs directly in the production sector across multiple lines of business including feature film, TV content production, distribution of pay TV channels and the licensing of consumer products. In addition, on average 60% of production costs are spent outside the specific M&E sector in the general economy to support media company investments, such as on catering, hospitality, construction and legal services. The Indian M&E sector created revenue of Rs. 1.75 trillion in 2019, with the digital and OCC sector creating Rs. 218 billion worth of revenue and supporting 92,000 jobs.

In addition, creative industries involved in content production generate wider economic impact through tourism, training and by projecting India’s culture and influence on the global stage, the report said . Research has estimated that film tourism has the scope to generate $3 billion (Rs. 21100) in India by 2022, and there is potential for up to 1 million film tourists to visit the country.

“More protectionist policies discourage content investment. The result of lower content investment is inevitably lower employment and skills development in the sector," the report said referring to the need for government policies such as tax rebates or subsidies, that mitigate the risk and high fixed costs of content creation.

“A light touch regulation has been our intention, the government being an enabler, rather than bring any brakes to the system of decision making, investment and employment opportunities. The industry has taken the Digital Media Ethics Code positively and have incorporated the spirit of the ethics code diligently in its decision-making process. The grievances received by the government have drastically come down and it shows that the regulatory mechanism with the self-certification process is working well," Vikram Sahay, ioint secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting, said at FICCI Knowledge series held on Friday where the report was released.

