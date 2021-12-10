OTT, TV revenue may rise to $2.6 billion by 2025: Report

“A light touch regulation has been our intention, the government being an enabler, rather than bring any brakes to the system of decision making, investment and employment opportunities. The industry has taken the Digital Media Ethics Code positively and have incorporated the spirit of the ethics code diligently in its decision-making process. The grievances received by the government have drastically come down and it shows that the regulatory mechanism with the self-certification process is working well," Vikram Sahay, ioint secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting, said at FICCI Knowledge series held on Friday where the report was released.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}