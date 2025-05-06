Why star-powered movies have OTT handprints all over them
SummaryVideo streaming platforms are not only competing to acquire post-theatrical rights for big-ticket films, they are also influencing release dates and even the themes to avoid controversies.
Video streaming platforms constantly outbidding each other to acquire the post-theatrical rights of big-ticket films are now getting on board soon as high-profile star vehicles are announced, gaining outsized influence over the filmmaking in the process.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more