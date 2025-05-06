Why star-powered movies have OTT handprints all over them

Video streaming platforms constantly outbidding each other to acquire the post-theatrical rights of big-ticket films are now getting on board soon as high-profile star vehicles are announced, gaining outsized influence over the filmmaking in the process.

For movie studios, the initial payments from the over-the-top (OTT) platforms serve as seed funding for production expenses. But beyond that, they are also finding that the theme and plotline of a movie may have to be modified to the platform’s requirements.

This often means avoiding controversial subjects such as hot-button political or social themes as OTT players, having come under government scrutiny recently, are playing it safe.

Theatrical release dates are also sometimes altered or pushed so a film can find space in the streaming platform’s quarterly calendar, which is planned in advance.

“The competition for the top 5-10 star films of the year is very high and the race starts right after the director and actor have come on board," said Yusuf Shaikh, business head-feature films, distribution, acquisition and IPR (intellectual property rights) management, at Percept Pictures, an entertainment, media and communications company.

While theatrical movies come with censor board certification, streaming platforms still like to play it safe to appease their wide audiences and ensure they don’t invoke the government’s wrath, he added.

Last year, although Nayanthara-starrer Annapoorani-The Goddess of Food had been cleared by the censor board and released in cinemas, it was removed from Netflix on producer Zee Studios’ request after the movie triggered objections over its plot.

“While deals once struck are usually not gone back on, there is always pressure that can be put to avoid anything objectionable," said Shaikh. “For instance, anything related to religion, politics or anti-nation is out of the question. Plus, no form of animal cruelty or violence will be allowed."

Also read | Live entertainment takes centre stage on streaming platforms

The checklist

A senior content studio executive said streaming platforms that get on board early in the making of high-profile films are keen to avoid content that could possibly create controversies over religious or nationalist sentiment or be seen as anti-government.

Producers have no option but to agree with the streaming platforms, especially if large production budgets, extensive visual effects and foreign crews are involved, the executive added, declining to be identified.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said streaming platforms typically agree to come on board for a production after gauging if the buzz around a big-ticket film is adequately high, and depending on the stars associated with the project.

“A lot of delays are happening nowadays because the platform doesn’t have a free slot to fit and stream the movie, which means it can’t even release in theatres," Pillai added.

To be sure, the mad race to acquire rights of big-ticket films often leaves several mid- and small-budget films unsold.

“OTTs can come on board at different stages for different films. For big star cast, event films, they come on board very early. But for smaller films and content films they may do so after watching the film or depending on the reputation of the producer and director," said Vipul Shah, promoter, Sunshine Pictures Ltd. “They may also come on board after reading the script or after a detailed narration and understanding the vision of the makers."

But while streaming platforms generally don’t give too many suggestions, in some cases they do expect some changes, he said.

Also read | Written off the page: Why Bollywood's screenwriters are struggling to earn a living