Industry
Mind the gap: Hype pushes OTT shows high on viewership charts but audience favourites are another story
SummaryHype and marketing can inflate viewership numbers for OTT shows. While top watched series include Mirzapur and Panchayat, the most-liked series lists Gullak and Kota Factory, indicating a gap between initial curiosity and sustained enjoyment.
Some shows on streaming platforms may have gained high viewership from the hype built around them and generous marketing spends, but these web originals don’t necessarily become audience favourites.
